Dr. Robert Needlman, Reach Out and Read Program, 2.24.17

Reading is fundamental! And we should make it a habit to pass it on to our children. Here with us today is Dr. Robert Needlman, Co-Founder of the Reach Out and Read Program to discuss the importance of not just making your children read, but YOU reading with them and what it does for them.

Contact Info:

216-776-6187

www.reachoutandreadGC.org

Event Info:

March 2nd

11 AM – 2 PM

MetroHealth Broadway Clinic

Story time, Crafts, Book Giveaway and More!

