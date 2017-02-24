Dr. Robert Needlman, Reach Out and Read Program, 2.24.17

Reading is fundamental! And we should make it a habit to pass it on to our children. Here with us today is Dr. Robert Needlman, Co-Founder of the Reach Out and Read Program to discuss the importance of not just making your children read, but YOU reading with them and what it does for them.
Contact Info:
216-776-6187
Event Info:
March 2nd
11 AM – 2 PM
MetroHealth Broadway Clinic
Story time, Crafts, Book Giveaway and More!
