Close Dr. Thea Wilson & Renee Ayers – Never Too Young to Start Reading, 3.31.17 We The People WKYC 2:12 PM. EDT March 31, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Many do not know that good reading habits start with YOU the parent, it also starts for our children in the womb. Yes! In the womb. Reading is fundamental and you are never too young or old to develop good reading habits. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Four Dead In Canton - Will Ujek RITA fights back against consumer complaints Video of Maple Heights overdose goes viral Deal Guy: Site Crashing Easter Chocolate Steal Ernest Angley Update - Tiffany Tarpley RITA? Late morning weather for March 31, 2017 NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment Lorain County Sheriff's Deputies meet Matthew McConaughey WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome More Stories Never-before-seen photos from the 9/11 attack on… Mar 31, 2017, 2:03 p.m. Officials identify victims, suspect in deadly Canton… Mar 31, 2017, 12:42 p.m. FORECAST | Rainy TGIF Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs