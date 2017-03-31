WKYC
Dr. Thea Wilson & Renee Ayers – Never Too Young to Start Reading, 3.31.17

We The People

WKYC 2:12 PM. EDT March 31, 2017

Many do not know that good reading habits start with YOU the parent, it also starts for our children in the womb. Yes! In the womb. Reading is fundamental and you are never too young or old to develop good reading habits.

