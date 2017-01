Every Friday, we’ll be helping you get involved by our “Volunteer Opportunity of the Week” segment. Today, Elle Adams and David Cowen, both Committee Members of BVU’s Encore ACTS program, join us to talk about what Encore ACTS’ participants do and how you can get involved. This program is targeted at people 50 years and older.

Contact Info:

216-736-7711

www.BVUvolunteers.org

www.EncoreACTS.org

