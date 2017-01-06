WKYC
Evren Odcikin & Raymond Bobgan – Cleveland Public Theatre Presents: "I Call My Brothers" 1.6.17

January 06, 2017

A new play is coming to the Cleveland Public Theatre next month and it tackles serious issues in our society from different perspectives. Director of the play “I Call My Brothers” Evren Odcikin and Executive Artistic Director at Cleveland Public Theatre Raymond Bobgan join us in talking about what we can expect to see and how the play came to be.

Contact/Show Info:

“I Call My Brothers”

February 9th – March 4th

Cleveland Public Theatre

www.CPTonline.org


