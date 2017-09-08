WKYC
Faith Walk and 5K Race 9/8/17

We The People

September 08, 2017

Bruce McLaurin, the Pastor of First Baptist Church of South Euclid, and Patricia Kuivenen, the Faith Walk’s Center’s Project Manager, have partnered together to help their South Euclid community. They spoke to Tiffany about their goal to build a recreation center in South Euclid by hosting a Faith Walk and 5K race on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m. 


 

Event Info 

The Faith Walk and 5K Race
Saturday, September 16th
9:00 A.M.
First Baptist Church, South Euclid

 

 

 



 



 

