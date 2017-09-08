Faith Walk and 5K Race 9/8/17

Bruce McLaurin, the Pastor of First Baptist Church of South Euclid, and Patricia Kuivenen, the Faith Walk’s Center’s Project Manager, have partnered together to help their South Euclid community. They spoke to Tiffany about their goal to build a recreation center in South Euclid by hosting a Faith Walk and 5K race on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m.
Event Info
The Faith Walk and 5K Race
Saturday, September 16th
9:00 A.M.
First Baptist Church, South Euclid
