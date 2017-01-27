TEGNA does it again, caring and sharing with the community, touching the hearts and lives of our low income families. FamilySpaces non-profit arts organization and recipient of the $1000 grant from TEGNA, aims to reach out to low income families that don't have regular access to free or high quality art experiences. Michelle Epps, Community Engagement Manager of SPACES talks to us about how this grant will help low income families in Northeast Ohio have access to a variety of artwork.

