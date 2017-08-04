Close Free Ear Screening 8.4.17 We the People WKYC 1:29 PM. EDT August 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Some of our local Sam's Clubs will host free community hearing screenings and hearing evaluations. Dr. Beverly Goldstein, Audiologist, joins the show with more information. © 2017 WKYC-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS How you can save money during Ohio's tax-free 'holiday' Final AM Weather for Friday, August 4, 2017 Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name? Woman struck by 2 vehicles in Cleveland City of Elyria heroes speak Aftermath of wrong-way crash: 71 North closed in Cleveland for hours This Gadget Guarantees Better Sleep - The Deal Guy First AM Weather for Friday, August 4, 2017 Two Samaritans saved 5 children traveling in back of u-haul A dynamic duo has life changing friendship More Stories UPDATES | Tornado warning issued for Mansfield area Aug. 4, 2017, 1:36 p.m. Storm tears through Bratenahl knocking trees down Aug. 4, 2017, 8:59 a.m. FORECAST | Tracking storms and much cooler temps Feb 10, 2017, 8:37 a.m.
