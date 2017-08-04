WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Free Ear Screening 8.4.17

We the People

WKYC 1:29 PM. EDT August 04, 2017

Some of our local Sam's Clubs will host free community hearing screenings and hearing evaluations. Dr. Beverly Goldstein, Audiologist, joins the show with more information.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories