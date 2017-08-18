WKYC
Close

Friends of Global Cleveland

We The People

WKYC 2:35 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

Omar Kurdi Vice Presdient of Public Relation and Yulu Li Vice President of Friends of Global Cleveland stopped by the set of We the People to talk about the upcoming event InterCLE. 

InterCLE aims to inspire stories of international students or immigrant who moved to Cleveland within the last five years. #myCLEstory is a contest to award the international student/immigrant with the best one-minute video story showing what Cleveland means to them.

 

 

 

Event Info: InterCLE 

September 9th at 3pm 

At Global Center for Health Innovation 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories