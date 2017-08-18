Omar Kurdi Vice Presdient of Public Relation and Yulu Li Vice President of Friends of Global Cleveland stopped by the set of We the People to talk about the upcoming event InterCLE.

InterCLE aims to inspire stories of international students or immigrant who moved to Cleveland within the last five years. #myCLEstory is a contest to award the international student/immigrant with the best one-minute video story showing what Cleveland means to them.

Event Info: InterCLE

September 9th at 3pm

At Global Center for Health Innovation

© 2017 WKYC-TV