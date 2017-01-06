Gia Singleton & Sydnie Singleton – Thinkie Winks 1.6.17

On our first segment of We The People, we’re joined by Gia Singleton and her daughter Sydnie, Founders of Thinkie Winks and living in Solon. Thinkie Winks is a movement that’s created to celebrate the individuality of children and for them to live out their dreams without setbacks they may face due to challenges such as bullying. Sydnie shares part of her story and what she’s doing in the community to stay involved and help impact people’s lives for the better.

Contact Info:

www.ThinkieWinks.com