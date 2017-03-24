Gloria Lane & Vikki Williams, Women's Center, 3.24.17

The mission of the Women’s Center at Lakeland Community College is to provide resources, connections, and support for women who want to broaden their horizons and make changes in their lives. The Center’s Manager, Gloria Lane and Program Coordinator, Vikki Williams, are here to speak about the upcoming “Women of Achievement Awards.”
Contact Info:
www.WomensCenter@lakelandcc.edu
Event Info:
Performing Arts Center
Women of Achievement Awards
March 26th
2 PM – 5 PM (FREE)
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs