Gloria Lane & Vikki Williams, Women's Center, 3.24.17

The mission of the Women’s Center at Lakeland Community College is to provide resources, connections, and support for women who want to broaden their horizons and make changes in their lives. The Center’s Manager, Gloria Lane and Program Coordinator, Vikki Williams, are here to speak about the upcoming “Women of Achievement Awards.”





Contact Info:

www.WomensCenter@lakelandcc.edu

Event Info:

Performing Arts Center

Women of Achievement Awards

March 26th

2 PM – 5 PM (FREE)

