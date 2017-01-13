Grace A. Kilbane – Possible U: Sector Partnership 1.13.17

Are you or someone you know in need of a job? There is a local job-training program that’s being underutilized and could use you! Executive Director of Cleveland/Cuyahoga County Workforce Development Board, Grace A. Kilbane, explains to us what the Sector Partnership program does for dislocated workers and how it targets jobs in Information Technology, healthcare and manufacturing.

Contact Info:

www.EmploymentConnection.us

www.OhioMeansJobs.com

