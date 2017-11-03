Graffiti HeArt 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser 11-3-2017

Graffiti HeArt is changing the way people see art. As a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to talented youth, Graffiti HeArt inspires aspiring artists to cultivate new ideas. President and Founder Stamy Paul and student Alex Prenatt speak to Tiffany about the upcoming 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser hosted by Graffiti HeArt.
Event Info:
Graffiti HeArt 2nd Annual Scholarship Fundraiser
Cleveland Urban Winery
Saturday November 18th
6-11 PM
www.GraffitiHeart.org
