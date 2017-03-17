Greg Willey- The Erin Go Dog Irish Craft Beer & Wine Tasting 3.17.17

The Friendship Animal Protection Services of Lorain County is the home of many injured and recovering animals that are waiting for adoption. The APL is hosting a fundraiser at Giuseppe’s Wine Cellar in Amherst where people can taste wine and Irish beer. Friendship APL Executive Director, Greg Willey is here to talk about the fundraiser.
Contact/Event Info:
Giuseppe’s Wine Cellar in Amherst
Presents The Erin Go Dog
Irish Craft Beer & Wine Tasting
March 25 6-9p.m.
