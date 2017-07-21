Happy Tails Cat Sanctuary 7.21.17

Happy Tails Cat Sanctuary is a non-profit that provides loving care to more than 80 cats, many of which were rescued from situations of neglect, abuse or abandonment. Doreen Lazarus, Volunteer with Happy Tails Cat Sanctuary, and Tom Vasko, President of the board with Happy Tails Cat Sanctuary, join the show with more information about how to adopt and get involved.

Event/Contact Info:

The Happy Tails Benefit is tomorrow from 5-8pm at the American Croatian Lodge in Eastlake

The cost is $35 per person

www.HappyTailsCatSanctuary.org

call: 440-759-0076

© 2017 WKYC-TV