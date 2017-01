Have you ever thought of getting involved in your community but don’t know where to start? Every Friday, we’ll be helping you get involved by our “Volunteer Opportunity of the Week” segment. Heather Englander, Director of the Volunteer Center – BVU: The center for Nonprofit Excellence, tells us how and why becoming an active volunteer is important!

Contact Info:

www.BVUvolunteers.org

216-736-7711