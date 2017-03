In Cleveland more than half of all children live in poverty. Teach for America has an event coming up that will bring teachers and the community together to help students in low income areas and schools.





Contact Info:

www.Cleveland.TeachforAmerica.org

Event Info:

The Theory of Change Symposium

April 8th

12:35 PM – 2:35 PM

John Marshall High School in Cleveland

