Through the unfortunate events that took place in Yvonne Pointer's life with the untimely death of her daughter, she found herself and her "Catch Room" in a state of clutter contrary to what others saw as "together" on the outside. Here is Yvonne Pointer, Anti-Violence Activist, Motivational Speaker, Philanthropist and member of the Ohio Women's Hall of Fame to explain to us how she created the "HOPE HAVEN" through this experience.

