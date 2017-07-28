Hope's Haven 7.28.17

We all have the power to be the change we want to see. In today's Hope Haven series, Yvonne Pointer tells us it's time to freshen up our thinking and discard the thoughts that are keeping us from achieving our dreams.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
We the People
We all have the power to be the change we want to see. In today's Hope Haven series, Yvonne Pointer tells us it's time to freshen up our thinking and discard the thoughts that are keeping us from achieving our dreams.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs