WKYC
Close

Hospice of the Western Reserve

We The People

WKYC 3:04 PM. EST February 10, 2017

What an honor and a privilege anytime someone gives back, here is George Cooper, Volunteer of the Hospice of the Western Reserve to talk more about his roll in giving back to the communities. 

(© 2017 WKYC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories