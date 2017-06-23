Ice Cream Panel and Tasting 6.23.17

During the Cleveland Young Professionals Week, you will have the chance to hear from young entrepreneurs in our area while enjoying a sweet treat. Catheryn Greene, owner of Cathy's Creamery, and Ashley Basile Oeken, President of Engage Cleveland, join the show to tell us more about the upcoming Ice-cream panel and tasting.

Event Info:

June 28th

5:30pm-7:30pm

$15 Admission

The Ballroom at Park Lane, Cleveland

You can Register at www.EngageCleveand.com

