Ice Cream Panel and Tasting 6.23.17

During the Cleveland Young Professionals Week, you will have the chance to hear from young entrepreneurs in our area while enjoying a sweet treat. Catheryn Greene, owner of Cathy's Creamery, and Ashley Basile Oeken, President of Engage Cleveland, join the show to tell us more about the upcoming Ice-cream panel and tasting.
Event Info:
June 28th
5:30pm-7:30pm
$15 Admission
The Ballroom at Park Lane, Cleveland
You can Register at www.EngageCleveand.com
