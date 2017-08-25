India Festival USA 8.25.17

Their tagline is bridging cultures, generations and communities. And they're doing that by not only spotlighting their culture but other ethnic groups as well. India Festival USA organizers Bahart Kumar and Nandish Patel were on the show to talk about the upcoming event.

Event Info:

India Festival USA

Sept 9th 11 am-6 pm at Independence Middle School on Archwood Road.

Contact Info: IndiaFestUSA.com

