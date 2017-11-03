WKYC
Informing Our Children Inc. Healthy Jumping Community Event 11-3-2017

We The People 11.3.17

WKYC 2:02 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

Informing Our Children Inc. is all about improving the lives of children and families  in the Greater Cleveland community. Founder Doreen Berts and Event Organizer James R. Washington speak with Tiffany about the upcoming jump-roping event that will bring people together and raise awareness about health and fitness.

Event Info:
Healthy Jumping Community Event
John Adams High School
Thursday December 7
Starts at 8:30 AM
www.LifeObstacles.org

