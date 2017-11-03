Informing Our Children Inc. Healthy Jumping Community Event 11-3-2017

Informing Our Children Inc. is all about improving the lives of children and families in the Greater Cleveland community. Founder Doreen Berts and Event Organizer James R. Washington speak with Tiffany about the upcoming jump-roping event that will bring people together and raise awareness about health and fitness.
Event Info:
Healthy Jumping Community Event
John Adams High School
Thursday December 7
Starts at 8:30 AM
www.LifeObstacles.org
