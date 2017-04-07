Jack Binder & Jenny Treadway – LifeAct, 4.7.17

LifeAct has spent 25 years of educating teens about depression awareness and suicide prevention. According to the CDC more than 21% of all Cleveland high school students have attempted suicide. Joining us today are LifeAct CEO, Jack Binder and LifeAct Trustee Jenny Burke to tell us more about prevention, ways to help and their upcoming event at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

