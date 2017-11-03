WKYC
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Jewelry Box Fundraiser for ACCESS Shelter for Women and Children 11.3.2017

We The People 11.3.17

WKYC 1:56 PM. EDT November 03, 2017

ACCESS is a homeless shelter for women and children. Lynn Budnick, Executive Director of ACCESS is speaking with Tiffany about how they are hosting their 2nd Annual Fundraiser - The Jewelry Box. The Jewelry Box will have a range of beautiful jewelry for everyone and all sales will benefit ACCESS.\


Event Info:
The Jewelry Box Fundraiser
Fairlawn DoubleTree
Saturday, Nov. 4th
10 am- 4pm
Admission is Free

 

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories