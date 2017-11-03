Jewelry Box Fundraiser for ACCESS Shelter for Women and Children 11.3.2017

ACCESS is a homeless shelter for women and children. Lynn Budnick, Executive Director of ACCESS is speaking with Tiffany about how they are hosting their 2nd Annual Fundraiser - The Jewelry Box. The Jewelry Box will have a range of beautiful jewelry for everyone and all sales will benefit ACCESS.\
Event Info:
The Jewelry Box Fundraiser
Fairlawn DoubleTree
Saturday, Nov. 4th
10 am- 4pm
Admission is Free
