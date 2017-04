Earth Day is approaching and the community is encouraged to take action for a healthy environment. Joining us today are Animal Educator, Jungle Bob and Executive Director of the Earth Day Coalition, Scott Sanders to tell us more about the upcoming event.

Contact/Events

EarthFest 2017

Saturday, April 22nd

@ 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.

@ the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds

www.earthdaycoalition.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV