The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has helped so so many in a quest to fight hunger and starvation. Here with us today is Kristin Warzocha, CEO & President of the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to tell us about the upcoming Harvest for Hunger event.

Contact Info:

www.HarvestforHunger.org

Event Info:

Harvest for Hunger Campaign

Kicks Off

March 1st

