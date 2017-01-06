Kurt Karakul & Ron Soeder – Slavic Village Reads 1.6.17

Reading is a very important skill to have, maintain and emphasis and WKYC has partnered with the Third Federal Foundation for the Slavic Village Reads, Little Free Library Campaign. Kurt KaraKul, President and Executive Director of the Third Federal Foundation along with Ron Soeder, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland, join us to discuss this partnership and the importance of Northeast Ohio families being involved in literacy emphasis within the community.

