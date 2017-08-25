WKYC
Lake Erie Ink 8.25.17

We The People

WKYC 4:26 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

Lake Eire creates a writing space where teens can express their feelings and explore their imagination. Co-Founder and Executive Director Amy Rosenbluth and Coordinator Cordelia Eddy joined the set of We The People to talk about the upcoming event.

 

 

Event Info:

Volunteer Orientation

August 29th at 6-7pm at Washington Boulevard in Cleveland Heights.

Contact Info:

LakeErieink.org

 

