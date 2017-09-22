Laundry Love Program 9.22.17

A very creative community service project, called the Laundry Love Project. is taking place in Fairview Park, Joining Tiffany today are Laundry Love team leader, Janice Snyder and Messiah Lutheran Church Pastor, Seth Bridger To talk all about the program that allows families in need to wash their clothes for free.





The Next Laundry Love: At Messiah Fairview Park on September 28th and Leo’s Laundromat in Lorain Rd.

6-8pm

Visit messiahfp.org for more information

