Leg Up for Cleveland Kids 6.30.17

We the People

WKYC 2:02 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

Leg Up for Cleveland Kids is a program designed for urban city students to experience horse riding in a more rural setting. Boo Geisse, Founding Member of Leg Up for Cleveland Kids, and David Brown, Past Participant, join the show to tell us all about the upcoming Urban Equestrian Program.

Event Info:

The Urban Equestrian Program

July 7th thru July 9th

Metroparks Polo Fields in Moreland Hills

The Event is Free

For more Info visit:

www.ChagrinHunterJumperCLassic.org

