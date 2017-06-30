Leg Up for Cleveland Kids 6.30.17

Leg Up for Cleveland Kids is a program designed for urban city students to experience horse riding in a more rural setting. Boo Geisse, Founding Member of Leg Up for Cleveland Kids, and David Brown, Past Participant, join the show to tell us all about the upcoming Urban Equestrian Program.
Event Info:
The Urban Equestrian Program
July 7th thru July 9th
Metroparks Polo Fields in Moreland Hills
The Event is Free
For more Info visit:
www.ChagrinHunterJumperCLassic.org
