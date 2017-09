Senior Director Daryl Rakosy and Executive Committee member Adam Andolina discuss raising funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society through Light The Night. Adam, who's the father of a blood cancer survivor, explains the event's impact on his family.

For more information :

Light The Night

Wade Oval at University Circle

October 8, 5pm-9pm

www.lightthenight.org/noh



