Lisa Dellafiora & Ellen Riehm- National Alliance on Mental Illness 9.1.17

National Alliance on Mental Illness is an organization committed to building better lives for people affected by mental illness. Development & Special Events Coordinator Lisa Dellafiora and Community Education Coordinator Ellen Riehm stopped by to talk about what the alliance does and the upcoming NAMIWALKs event.
Event Info:
September 16th at the Edgewater Park's Upper Pavilion
Registration begins at 9 am.
For more Info:
call 216-875-7776 or email NAMIwalks.org/GreaterCleveland
