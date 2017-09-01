Lisa Dellafiora & Ellen Riehm- National Alliance on Mental Illness 9.1.17

National Alliance on Mental Illness is an organization committed to building better lives for people affected by mental illness. Development & Special Events Coordinator Lisa Dellafiora and Community Education Coordinator Ellen Riehm stopped by to talk about what the alliance does and the upcoming NAMIWALKs event.

Event Info:

September 16th at the Edgewater Park's Upper Pavilion

Registration begins at 9 am.

For more Info:

call 216-875-7776 or email NAMIwalks.org/GreaterCleveland





