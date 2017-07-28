Little Free Library 7.28.17

WKYC
Our first guest today is a nationally known and highly respected leader. Todd Bol is the creator of the Little Free Library concept. Todd is joined by Natalie Friedl, Executive Director of the MyCom & P-16 Initiatives in Slavic Village. They are here to tell us how we can participate in this literacy movement.

www.SlavicVillage.org

You can also visit their Facebook page. And to designate a gift to Slavic Village P16 visit: www.SquareUp.com/Sore/SlavicVillageDevelopment

www.LittleFreeLibrary.org

