Little Free Library 7.28.17

Our first guest today is a nationally known and highly respected leader. Todd Bol is the creator of the Little Free Library concept. Todd is joined by Natalie Friedl, Executive Director of the MyCom & P-16 Initiatives in Slavic Village. They are here to tell us how we can participate in this literacy movement.

(Photo: Stacey Knoebel, ©knoebelportraitdesign.com)

Contact Info:

www.SlavicVillage.org

You can also visit their Facebook page. And to designate a gift to Slavic Village P16 visit: www.SquareUp.com/Sore/SlavicVillageDevelopment

www.LittleFreeLibrary.org

© 2017 WKYC-TV