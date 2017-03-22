Local woman hosts a FREE dinner for families affected by gun violence

A local woman is coming out of her own pockets to set up a FREE dinner for families who have lost someone to gun violence - mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, etc. and any other family member that has been affected are all invited.

The community dinner will be help at Knight of St. Johns at 1620 Kansas Ave. in Lorain, OH, 44052, on April 22 from 3pm-12pm. It will include free food to the families, a photographer and a live DJ. Dashon Taylor, the creator of the event, is looking for volunteers to help pull her dream together in April. She needs help with the following:

volunteers to help run the event

donations of canned goods

donations of gift cards or money

Dashon is a victim herself, having lost her younger brother to gun violence 20 years ago. Since then, she has put on a number of community events to help raise awareness of gun violence, but this will be her first public dinner, and hopefully not her last.

To donate or volunteer, contact Dashon Taylor via her facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dashon.taylor.9 and express interest in the event. She will be speaking about her event and efforts on this Friday's episode of We The People, on Channel 3 at 12:00pm.

