Make a Difference Day 10-6-2017

Make a Difference Day is one of the largest annual days of service for people to give back to the community or a cause in need. Heather Englander, Director of the Volunteer Center at BVU and Heather Mekesa, Chief Hospital and Clinical Services Officer of Lifebanc speak to Tiffany about how you can make a difference on Saturday October 28th.
Event Info:
Make a Difference Day
Saturday October 8, 2017
www.makeadifferenceday.com
www.BVUvolunteers.org
