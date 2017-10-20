Make a Difference Day - Trunk or Treat 10/20/17

(Photo: Paolucci, Bryanna)

Make a Difference Day is coming up fast and if you are still looking for a volunteer opportunity, Laura’s home is in need for volunteers at their Trunk or Treat event. Here to tell us all about it are Ann Cancilliere of Business Volunteers Unlimited and Jaime Buxton from The City Mission. Trunk or Treat is being held at Laura’s Home Crisis Center on October 28th. You can sign up to volunteer online at MakeADifferenceDay.com.

Event Info:

Trunk or Treat

October 28th from 7-10pm

Laura’s Home Crisis Center

MakeADifferenceDay.com

