Marlon Wayans is known for his hilarious writing and acting on the big screen but he’s now taking his talents to our television sets in a new NBC comedy called “Marlon”. Joining the show to tell us more is none other than the man himself, Marlon Wayans!

Event Info:

“Marlon” premiers

Wednesday, August 16th at 9 P.M.

on Channel 3

