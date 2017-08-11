Matthew Fieldman and Carla Macklin - MAGNET 8.11.2017

MAGNET, the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, is a nonprofit that has been supporting small- and medium-sized manufacturers for over 30 years. The organization recently completed its annual entrepreneurship competition, known as [M]SPIRE, for entrepreneurs who are – or want to – manufacture their products right here in Northeast Ohio. MAGNET received over 40 applications from throughout our region. Joining the show is Matt Fieldman, MAGNET’s Vice President of External Affairs, who coordinated the competition and served as one of the judges and Carla Macklin, Founder of Cleveland Sewing Solutions.



www.magnetincubation.org

http://www.manufacturingsuccess.org/resources/magnet-whitepapers/

