Medworks bringing FREE large-scale dental clinic to Cleveland

(Photo: crossstudio)

Medworks will be hosting their first large scale dental clinic next weekend on June 23 and 24, 2017 at the Huntington Cleveland Convention Center. Their clinic will be offering FREE dental care for patients of all ages on a first come first serve basis. Their free dental services will include fluoride treatments, cleanings, temporary partial, screenings and extractions for adults and sealants for children.

This event will be unlike anything they have ever offered before and will be the company's first opportunity to offer restorative dental care on a larger scale. Medworks recognizes the tremendous need for dental care in the community and the company is working to try and bring free care to those who need it most. Representatives from Medworks will be talking about the event on this Friday's episode of We The People at 12:00pm on Channel 3. They are also looking for volunteers as well.

Tune in to our show on Friday June 16 for more information on this free dental clinic. You can also visit http://medworksusa.org/dental/ for additional details.

© 2017 WKYC-TV