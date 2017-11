This month’s Millennials of the Month decided to go over and beyond to save their local diabetes camp for generations to come. Healthcare Chair Julia Blanchette and Camp Director Rachael Messner of Camp Ho Mita Koda speak to Tiffany about their passionate goal to help Camp Ho Mita Koda.

Contact Info:

www.CampHoMitaKoda.org

