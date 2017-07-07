Minds Matter Cleveland 7.7.17

Minds Matter of Cleveland is a volunteer-led non-profit organization that provides students with academic and mentoring support and resources. President Brent Shelley and Executive Vice President Sara Elaqad join the show with more information about Minds Matter of Cleveland.

Event Info:

August 10 from 5:30 to 7pm at the Barley House

For more information visit www.MINDSMATTERCLEVELAND.org

or visit their Facebook page: MindsMatterCLE

