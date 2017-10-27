National Philanthropy Day 10-27-2017

Betty Vrcek, community development specialist at University Hospitals, and Melissa Woodard, director of development at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, are here in studio to talk about the National Philanthropy Day. National Philanthropy Day is a special day in November dedicated to all those individuals and organizations who have made amazing contributions of philanthropy.
Event Info:
National Philanthropy Day
November 3rd
At the Cleveland Renaissance Hotel
10 am
www.AFPcleveland.org
