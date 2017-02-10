New Bridge Cleveland; A Safe Haven for Youth

Sometimes we just need a boost or a helping hand or even a Safe Haven; a place to go after school to do positive things and bring out your talent. Here today is Joy Roller, Chair of Development Committee for New Bridge Cleveland and student Shanya Gilbert to talk about success and bridging the gap.

Contact Info:

www.NewBridgeCleveland.org

Event Info:

Thursday February 16th

New Bridge Stories of Transformation

From 5:30PM-7:30PM

RSVP email to:

SLangel@NewBridgeCleveland.org

