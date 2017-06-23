Ohio City Development Tour 6.23.17

When you think of Ohio City, The West Side Market might be the first thing that comes to mind. But there is so much more going on behind the scenes. Executive Director Tom McNair of Ohio City Incorporated and Snavely Group Marketing Director Zoe Adams join the show to tell us what this neighborhood has to offer.
Event Info:
Ohio City Development Tour June 27th
5:30pm-8:30pm
$15 Admission
Meet at: Skyline Financial Group
