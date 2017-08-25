Props and Pistons Festival 8.25.17

The upcoming Props and Pistons Festival introduces youth to navy aviation careers but they are doing more by providing something special for sick children and veterans. Mike Bowser Chairman, Props and Pistons joined the set of We the People to discuss about the upcoming Festival.

Event Info:

September 9th and 10th at the Akron-Fulton Airport.

Saturday hours are 10am to 8pm and 10am to 4pm on Sunday

Contact Info: http://wadsworthairshow.wixsite.com/wpapf

