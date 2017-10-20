PutTheNailInIt Campaign 10/20/17

(Photo: Paolucci, Bryanna)

The CEO of Mace Brand, John McCann, is here to tell us all about the campaign that is helping victims of domestic violence get the crucial help they need. #PutTheNailInIt is a campaign that you can participate in by visiting the salons mentioned today and ask for any shade of purple on your left ring fingernail. At the end of the month, Mace Brand will make a donation to help end domestic violence.



For More Info:

MACE.com/Mace-Cares

