Akron is becoming the home to many refugees, Rabbi Josh Brown & Muslim refugee Jawid Ahmadzai join us today to tell us about their experiences and about their upcoming events.





Contact/Event Info:

Seder of Refuge

April 11th @ 6 P.M.

Temple Israel In Akron

www.TempleIsraelAkron.org

330-665-2000

