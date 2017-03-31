WKYC
Rachel Alpine - "You Throw Like A Girl" 3.31.17

We The People

March 31, 2017

Well as many of you have noticed here on We The People we are passionate about reading. Author Rachel Alpine sits down with us talk about her new book, “You Throw Like A Girl.”


Contact Info:

www.RachelAlpine.com

 

 

