Women have come a long way, but still have a long way to go. Raquel Eatmon is the founder of the Woman of Power Conference and she is here to tell us about the conference next month.

Contact/Event Info:

Woman of Power Conference

April 9: 3-7p.m. and April 10: 8a.m.-3p.m.

Cleveland Marriott Downtown Key Center

www.projectheard.com/WOP-Events

© 2017 WKYC-TV