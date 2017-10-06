Real Men Wear Pink 10-6-2017

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. LaRese Purnell from Cleveland Consulting Firm is here to talk about the “Real Men Wear Pink” Campaign and how others can get involved.
Event Info:
Pink Party
Monday Oct. 23, 2017
The Fix Bistro
2195 Lee Rd.
Cleveland Hts., OH 44128
7-11pm
www.Main.ACSevents.org/GoTo/LaresePurnell
The Fix Bistro
2195 Lee Rd., Cleveland Hts
Fir every OMG Sandwich Sold $1.00
goes towards American Cancer Society
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs