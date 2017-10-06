Real Men Wear Pink 10-6-2017

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. LaRese Purnell from Cleveland Consulting Firm is here to talk about the “Real Men Wear Pink” Campaign and how others can get involved.





Event Info:

Pink Party

Monday Oct. 23, 2017

The Fix Bistro

2195 Lee Rd.

Cleveland Hts., OH 44128

7-11pm

www.Main.ACSevents.org/GoTo/LaresePurnell

The Fix Bistro

2195 Lee Rd., Cleveland Hts

Fir every OMG Sandwich Sold $1.00

goes towards American Cancer Society

© 2017 WKYC-TV